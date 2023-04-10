And the event celebrated its golden birthday in dazzling style, with more than 800 brave bathers taking the plunge, encouraged by blue skies and sunshine.

Swim chairman Chris Osborne described the event as ‘a momentous day’ and a ‘grand spectacle in Tenby’s events calendar’ – and appealed for anyone who would like to play a part in keeping the tradition going to volunteer to join the organising committee.

Thanks to more than £1,400 in the beach bucket collection and twice that from online registrations, together with generous sponsorship from local businesses and organisations, the swim has once again been able to give back to the community.

Tenby Bluetits dressed as Wonderwomen and won the group fancy dress prize. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Four good causes have now each been presented with £1,000 from swim organisers, Tenby Sea Swimming Association.

These are Tenby RNLI, Tenby Memory Café, The Dai Rees Foundation and the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Tenby Memory Cafe offers social activities and get-togethers for people living with dementia, together with their family, friends and carers.

The donation from the swim will enable the group to provide extra transport to help more people to attend.

The Dai Rees Foundation was set up in memory of paramedic Dai Rees, who grew up in Saundersfoot and loved taking part in the Boxing Day swim’s raft races.

The charity trains communities in the Maldives in pre-hospital emergency cover, with volunteer paramedics from the UK supplying medical equipment packs.

The cheque presentations were made by the mayor of Tenby, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, who is also a committee member of TSSA.

She was amongst those taking part in the swim, and said: “It was so lovely to have a sense of normality after Covid.”

The stars were out for the golden-themed event. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

TSSA chairman Chris Osborne thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the event, including Tenby Surflink and St John Ambulance for safety cover; Jewson’s for the bonfire wood; Wheelers who created the golden wooden medals; DJ Steve Briers for music and commentary and Heatheron, Sainsbury’s and Harbwr Tap and Brewery for prizes for the Golden-themed fancy dress competition.

The swim was sponsored by Harbour Wealth Award-Winning Independent Financial Planners, Princes Gate Spring Water, the Port of Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, N.D. Toy Insurance Consultants and Outer Reef Surf School.