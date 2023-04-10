Lou Lewis, from Kilgetty, has recently had his book The Station Road Sewing Circle published by Cambria Books.

The Station Road Sewing Circle is a collection of short stories written by Mr Lewis, whose newfound literary career is the latest of his post-retirement jobs.

Lou Lewis

“I have had several goes at retiring and it wasn’t very successful so I didn’t retire until I was 76 or 77,” said Mr Lewis.

He has spent a large part of his career in the Navy and in IBM and after one attempt at retiring, spent 10 years as a waiter.

Mr Lewis turned his hand to writing following his retirement. The initial topic he wanted to write about wasn’t one that attracted publishers but after discovering Cambria Books, he was encouraged to work on what would become The Station Road Sewing Circle.

“I went away and wrote 13 short stories about women I knew growing up in Pembroke but I have given them new names and events.”

The book focuses on a group of women who do everyday activities in the 1950s in Pembroke but they also secretly solve mysteries and crimes in the area.

“They are in a sewing circle doing everyday things and they solve mysteries without anyone knowing they are doing it.

“All their information comes from overhearing information on the bus stop or in shops etc.

“There are 13 different adventures.”

The Station Road Sewing Circle by Lou Lewis

The characters all have references to their husband’s jobs, for example ‘Betty the Law’ whose husband is the local police sergeant, and Maria from Milan, who came from Italy and Penny the Photo whose husband is a photographer.

The book has already been given positive reviews on online book club Pigeonhole since its release just a few weeks ago.

Mr Lewis is also beginning work on a second instalment of the book.

The Station Road Sewing Circle by Lou Lewis is available to purchase at Tenby Bookshop or online through Amazon or direct from Cambria Books’ website.