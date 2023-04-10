The Welsh Government is proposing to make changes to the speed limits and has placed the advance notice in the April 5 editions of the Western Telegraph and South Wales Guardian.

The roads involved are the A40, A48, A483, A477, A487 and A4076 trunk road.

The below is what is proposed to be introduced.

The A40 in Abergwili – 30mph limits

The length of the A40 trunk road at Abergwili in Carmarthenshire that extends from the junction at the north-western side of the circulatory carriageway of Abergwili roundabout to a point 62 metres north-west of the said junction.

The length of the A40 trunk road at Abergwili in Carmarthenshire that extends from its junction at the south-eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Abergwili roundabout to a point 76 metres south-east of the junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 Abergwili roundabout in Carmarthenshire

The A40 at Llangunnor – 30mph limits

The length of the A40 trunk road at Llangunnor in Carmarthenshire that extends from its junction at the north-eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Llangunnor roundabout to a point 37 metres north-east of the said junction.

The length of the A40 trunk road at Llangunnor in Carmarthenshire that extends from its junction at the south-western side of the circulatory carriageway of Llangunnor roundabout to a point 65 metres south-west of said junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 Llangunnor roundabout in Carmarthenshire.

The A40 Johnstown – 30mph limits

The length of the westbound entry slip road of the A40 trunk road at Johnstown in Carmarthenshire that extends to a point 10 metres south-east of its junction with the A40 westbound carriageway.

The length of the westbound exit slip road of the A40 trunk road at Johnstown in Carmarthenshire that extends to a point 15 metres south-west of the westbound carriageway.

The lengths of the westbound and eastbound slip roads of the A40 trunk roads at Johnstown in Carmarthenshire that extend to a point 55 metres south-west of their junction with Llansteffan Road.

The A40 Travellers Rest – 30mph limits

The entry and exit slip roads at Travellers Rest (known as the A40 link road to Carmarthen Livestock Market) in Carmarthenshire that extend from their junctions with the main westbound carriageway to their junction with the main circulatory carriageway of the Carmarthen Showground Roundabout.

The circulatory carriageway of the Carmarthen Showground Roundabout at Travellers Rest (known as the A40 link road to Carmarthen Livestock Market) in Carmarthenshire.

The length of the trunk road at Travellers Rest in Carmarthenshire being part of the (B4312) Llysonnen Road (also known as the A40 southern link road to Travellers Rest over-bridge) that extends from its junction with the A40 link road to Carmarthen Livestock Market to its junction with the circulatory carriageway of the Carmarthen west link road.

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 Carmarthen west link road roundabout at Travellers Rest in Carmarthenshire.

The eastbound entry and exit slip roads of the A40 trunk road at Travellers Rest in Carmarthenshire that extend from their junctions with the circulatory carriageway of Carmarthen west link road roundabout to a point 28 metres south of that said roundabout.

A40 St Clears – 30mph limits

The length of the westbound exit slip road of the A40 trunk road at St Clears in Carmarthenshire that extends from its junction with the A40 westbound carriageway to a point 34 metres east of its junction with the A4066 High Street.

A48 Cross Hands – 30mph limits

The length of the A48 trunk road at Cross Hands in Carmarthenshire that extends from its junction at the north-western side of the circulatory carriageway of Cross Hands roundabout to a point 189 metres north-west of that said junction.

The length of the A48 trunk road at Cross Hands in Carmarthenshire that extends from its junction at the south-eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Cross Hands roundabout to a point 125 metres south-east of that said junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A48 trunk road at Cross Hands.

A483 Llandybie – 30mph limits

The length of the A483 trunk road known as Llandeilo Road at Llandybie in Carmarthenshire that extends from a point 31 metres north-east of the centre point of its junction with Pentregwenlais Road to a point 126 metres south-west of the centre point of its junction with Llandeilo Road Industrial Estate access road.

A483 Penybanc Road, Ammanford – 30mph limit

The length of the A483 trunk road known as Penybanc Road at Ammanford that extends from a point 16 metres west of the centre point of its junction with an unnamed road leading to Pontyclerc Farm House to a point 80 metres west of its junction with Villiers Road.

A40 Robeston Wathen – 30mph limit

The length of the A40 trunk road at Robeston Wathen in Pembrokeshire that extends from its junction at the north-eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Robeston Wathen roundabout to a point 12 metres north-east of said junction.

The length of the A40 trunk road at Robeston Wathen in Pembrokeshire that extends from its junction and the south-western side of the circulatory carriageway of Robeston Wathen roundabout to a point 18 metres south-west of said junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 trunk road at Robeston Wathen.

A40 Canaston Bridge – 30mph limit

The length of the A40 trunk road at Canaston Bridge in Pembrokeshire that extends from its junction at the eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Canaston Bridge roundabout to a point 48 metres east of said junction.

The length of the A40 trunk road at Canaston Bridge in Pembrokeshire that extends from its junction at the western side of the circulatory carriageway of Canaston Bridge roundabout to a point 19 metres west of said junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 Canaston Bridge roundabout.

A40 Goodwick – 30mph limit

The length of the A40 trunk road known as the Parrog at Goodwick in Pembrokeshire that extends from its junction at the northern side of the circulatory carriageway of Windyhall roundabout to a point 58 metres south-east of its junction with the access road to Phoenix car park.

A40 Fishguard – 30mph limit

The length of the A40 trunk road at Fishguard in Pembrokeshire that extends from its junction at the southern side of the circulatory carriageway of Windyhall roundabout to a point 25 metres south of said junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 Windyhill roundabout.

A477 London Road, Pembroke Dock – 30mph limit

The length of the A477 trunk road known as London Road, Pembroke Dock in Pembrokeshire that extends from its junction at the south-eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Waterloo Road roundabout to a point 22 metres south-east of the centre point of the junction with Eastern Avenue.

The circulatory carriageway of the A477 Waterloo Road roundabout.

A487 Fishguard – 30mph limit

The length of the A487 trunk road known as Hill Terrace at Fishguard in Pembrokeshire that extends from a point 70 metres north of the centre point of its junction with Tower Hill to a point 8 metres north-west of the centre point of the junction with Skirmisher car park and Bridge Street.

A487 Eglwyswrw – 30mph limit

The length of the A487 at Eglwyswrw, Crymych in Pembrokeshire that extends from a point 12 metres south-west of the centre point of the junction with the access road leading to the dwelling known as Penllyn to a point 92 metres south-west of the centre point of that junction.

The length of the A487 trunk road at Eglwyswrw, Crymych in Pembrokeshire that extends from a point 39 metres north-east of the centre point of the junction with the unnamed road adjacent to Ty Hafren to a point 176 metres north-east of the centre point of said junction.

A4076 Johnston – 30mph limit

The length of the A4076 trunk road known as Milford Road at Johnston in Pembrokeshire that extends from its junction at the southern side of the circulatory carriageway of Sunnycroft roundabout to a point 90 metres south of said junction.

The length of the A4076 trunk road known as Milford Road at Johnston in Pembrokeshire that extends from its junction at the northern side of the circulatory carriageway of Sunnycroft roundabout to a point 11 metres south of the centre point of the junction.

The circulatory carriageway of the A4076 Sunnycroft roundabout.

A4076 Cartlett – 30mph limit

The length of the A4076 trunk road known as Freemans Way at Cartlett in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire that extends from a point 54 metres south of the junction with the Pembrokeshire County Hall entrance road to its junction at the southern side of Salutation Square roundabout.

A40 Cartlett Duals – 30mph limit

The length of the A40 trunk road at Cartlett in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire that extends from its junction at the eastern side of the circulatory carriageway of Salutation Square roundabout to a point 60 metres east of the centre point of its junction with the entry slip of Cartlett Road.

A40 Cartlett – 30mph limit

The circulatory carriageway of the A40 Salutation Square roundabout at Cartlett in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

A4076 Merlins Bridge – 30mph limit

The length of the A4076 trunk road known as Dredgmans Hill at Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, that extends from a point 28 metres south of its junction with Merlins Bridge roundabout to a point 17 metres south-west of the centre point of the junction with Avallenau Drive.

A4076 Milford Haven – 30mph limit

The length of the A4076 trunk road known as Steynton Road at Steynton, Milford Haven, that extends from a point 92 metres south-west of the centre point of the junction with Mariners Way to a point 18 metres north-east of the centre point of its junction with the B4325 Coombs Road.

A483 Ffairfach – 20mph limit

The length of the A483 trunk road at Ffairfach, Llandeilo that extends from the centre point of its junction with Heol y Maerdy to a point 317 metres south-west of said junction.

A487 Fishguard, Lower Town – 20mph limit

The length of the A487 trunk road at Lower Town, Fishguard that extends from a point 8 metres north-west of the centre of its junction with Skirmisher car park/Bridge Street to a point 40 metres south-east of the north-eastern entry and exit slip of Skirmisher car park.

A4076 Milford Haven – part time 20mph limit

The length of the A4076 trunk road known as Steynton Road at Steynton, Milford Haven that extends from a point 35 metres north-east of the centre point of the junction with Skomer Drive to a point 92 metres south-west of the centre point of its junction with Mariners Way.

The proposals for these speed limit changes can be viewed at Carmarthen Library, Llandybie Community Council, HWB Ammanford, Narberth Library, Fishguard & Goodwick Town Council, Pembroke Dock Town Council, Milford Library, Haverfordwest Library, St Clears Library and Llandeilo Library during opening hours until April 26.

They can also be seen on www.gov.wales/road-orders or by contacting Orders Branch, Transport, Welsh Government, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3NQ or by emailing TransportOrdersBranch@gov.wales and quoting the reference qA1603506.

Any representations for or against the above proposals should be made in writing by the above means no later than April 26.