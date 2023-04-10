Rich Hardisty will take attendees at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on a rollercoaster journey with his Silly Boy show.

The show will celebrate the beauty and silliness of his life, from the interesting, hilarious and sometimes shocking things his brain is capable of doing.

There will be anecdotes and observations about momentous movies, missing dad and mania, told from Rich’s warm, inquisitive and childlike perspective. He tries to convey what mental illness looks and feels like in a raw, open and honest show.

The production will contain themes of mental health, eating disorders and drug abuse.

Silly Boy is presented by Little Wander in association with PBJ Management and will be at the Torch Theatre on Friday, April 28. The show is 18+ and tickets (£12) are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.