Donations given to Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board – has allowed for the purchase of training stairs for patients at Glangwili Hospital.

Hannah Thomas, service lead for physiotherapy, said: “Stairs are required to assess if certain patients – especially those who are frail and those who are recovering from falls, fractures or a stroke – are safe for discharge home.

“It is not always appropriate to practice on the main stairwells in Glangwili Hospital because they are always very busy, which can be intimidating for patients. So, patients can be taken to the therapies hub to try out the training stairs in peace and quiet.

“This is a crucial piece of therapy kit and of huge benefit for our patients’ wellbeing in terms of allowing them to return home as soon as possible.

“They also allow clinicians to identify impairments and to assist their decision making regarding treatment plans and for rehabilitation to improve strength, balance and co-ordination.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

The stairs are based at the therapies hub and are available for patients on all wards and in the A&E department.