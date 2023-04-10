Jesse Nicholson, 43, of Queensfield, Tenby, admitted three charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 24.

Nicholson admitted a charge of harassment without violence for a period of harassment of two victims between October 1, 2022, and March 22, 2023, shouting at them and being abusive on a number of occasions.

He also admitted two charges of being an individual failing to comply with a community protection notice. The first charge relates to November 23 in Tenby when he was intoxicated and shouting and swearing in public. The second charge was for the same offence on March 22.

He was given an 18-month community order including a rehabilitation activity and had to pay £40 fine, £114 surcharge and £85 costs.