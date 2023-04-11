Hywel Dda Health Charities – the health board’s official charity – has used £37,000 of donations from the public to fund higher education studies for 20 staff members across the three counties covered by the health board.

The training is to help empower staff in nursing, midwifery and allied healthcare and healthcare science services to support professional development and covers various areas of expertise including palliative care, dermatology, clinical assessment, medical imaging, physiotherapy, critical care and musculoskeletal diagnosis.

Cerys Davies, ward sister on the intensive care unit at Bronglais hospital, is one of those being funded to do her MSc in critical care. She said: “This course is enabling me to bring the most up-to-date clinical practice to patients. Things change so quickly in intensive care, and I am already seeing benefits from my learning.

“The extensive knowledge that I gain will ensure that the care I deliver to my critically ill patients will be of the highest standard and evidence based. I am also going to share my knowledge with other members of the multi-disciplinary team.”

Jacob Backhouse, a specialist physiotherapist at Withybush Hospital, has been given funding for a module towards his MSc in advanced physiotherapy. He said: “I am almost five years into my career and am keen to build my knowledge base, to benefit patient care and feel confident in my ability as a clinician when dealing with lower limb musculoskeletal problems.

“I also mentor physiotherapists who work on rotations and what I am learning on this course will be used throughout my daily practice and enable me to pass on my experience to them.”

Catrin Johns, neonatal practice and professional development nurse on the special care baby unit at Glangwili Hospital, is being funded for medical education. She said: “I am responsible for providing education to all staff on SCBU. This learning will be shared with staff which will benefit the care provided to babies on the unit.

“I am enthusiastic to learn how to develop in my role so that I provide the best learning opportunities to staff on SCBU.”

Qualifications being funded include postgraduate certificates, postgraduate diplomas and masters of science.

The knowledge gained by the staff members will be able to be passed on to others in their teams, wards and departments.