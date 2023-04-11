Matthew Webber, 29, of Fernhill Road, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

He was caught on September 23 driving a Renault Scenic on Slade Lane, Haverfordwest, when he did not have an insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle and he is the holder of a provisional licence but was not displaying L plates and was not accompanied by a qualified driver.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Curtis John Lloyd, 22, of Vachell Road, Ely, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 22.

He was caught on August 31 driving a BMW 118I Sport on the A40 near Whitland without an insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £369, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £147 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after admitting driving the car when there was no test certificate in force for the vehicle.