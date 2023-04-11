TWO people were recently in court for driving without insurance in Pembrokeshire.
Matthew Webber, 29, of Fernhill Road, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.
He was caught on September 23 driving a Renault Scenic on Slade Lane, Haverfordwest, when he did not have an insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle and he is the holder of a provisional licence but was not displaying L plates and was not accompanied by a qualified driver.
He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
Curtis John Lloyd, 22, of Vachell Road, Ely, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 22.
He was caught on August 31 driving a BMW 118I Sport on the A40 near Whitland without an insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.
He was fined £369, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £147 surcharge and £90 costs.
He received no separate penalty after admitting driving the car when there was no test certificate in force for the vehicle.
