The incident happened on April 5 around 2pm when a man was walking his two small dogs in the vicinity of the Lower Pennar beach area.

He and his dogs were attacked by another dog, leading to the man suffering ‘significant injuries to his hand’ according to Dyfed-Powys Police’s Pembroke Dock team.

One of the man’s dogs died as a result of the attack according to officers.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for any witnesses to the attack, and particularly a woman with two dogs who was there at the time.

The woman is in her mid-thirties and was wearing a bobble hat. She had two bulldog type dogs, a dark coloured one on a lead and a grey bulldog with white around its nose which was off the lead.

Anyone with any information about the attack or the woman described above is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101 and quoting the reference DPP/6567/05/04/2023/02/C.