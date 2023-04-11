The Met Office previously issued a warning that much of Wales would be facing gusts of up to 60mph but has now scaled this back, with the yellow weather warning only in place for Tuesday, April 11, to cover the very west coast of Wales including parts of Pembrokeshire such as St Davids, Tenby, Haverfordwest and Milford Haven.

The yellow weather warning will come into force at 3pm and is expected to last until 11pm tonight. There is a second yellow weather warning in place for Wednesday, April 12 which will cover the whole of south Wales – including Pembrokeshire – which is set to come into place from 6am on Wednesday and last until 8pm that day.

Gusts of wind on both days will be expected to be between 40-70mph at various points throughout the days, with the coastal areas expected to be at the higher end of the winds. Heavy rain and lighter showers are also expected.

The Met Office states that there may be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, with some bus and train services being affected and journeys may take longer. There is also the possibility of some short-term power loss and that coastal routes and sea fronts may be affected by spray and/or large waves.