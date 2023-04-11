Hywel Dda has confirmed that there will be a spring booster offered to Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire’s most vulnerable residents between April 1 and June 30.

A number of residents have already received letters for their invites for the jabs, with many more expected to receive theirs shortly.

The spring booster is available to adults aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults and anyone over the age of five who is immunosuppressed.

The booster will mainly be delivered by GP surgeries and community pharmacies but there will also be boosters done at vaccination centres in Cwm Cou, Llanelli and Neyland as well as other community venues if needed.

Bethan Lewis, interim assistant director of public health at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: Covid-19 continues to be more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions. For these reasons, people aged 75 years and over, those in care homes and those aged five years and over with a weakened immune system are being offered a spring booster of covid-19 vaccine.

“You should be offered an appointment between April and June, with those at highest risk being called in first. You will be invited to have your booster around six months from your last dose, but you can have it from three months.

“If you are turning 75 years of age between April and June, you will be called for vaccination during the campaign; you do not have to wait for your birthday.

“Once again, I’d like to thank our colleagues in primary care for supporting this important vaccination programme and all within the health board who continue to work to ensure this vaccine is accessible to our most vulnerable population.”

The health board is asking residents to wait to be contacted for their booster but if anyone has any questions about the booster, they can contact the health board on 0300 303 8322 or by emailing ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk

Anyone aged five (on August 31, 2022) or over who has not yet had their first or second vaccination should contact the health board to arrange this before June 30 as the offer of the primary course and booster is coming to an end.

Anyone who is aged 12 or over and has not had the third dose (or universal booster) should contact the health board before March 31 to book.