Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will be the scene of a cat hunt as Finding Chester comes to town.

Chester the cat goes missing, leading reclusive owner Edith Tiddles to need the help of her delivery team to hunt down the cat.

Edith has everything delivered – including toilet rolls, clothes and her groceries – and hasn’t stepped outside her house for 15 years! But when Chester goes missing, she enlists the help of Trevor and his work experience girl Taz to follow Chester’s tracks from Leicester to Land’s End and London to the lakes…

The production is suitable for families with children aged five and above and is put on by Rhubarb Theatre. They tell the story through visual inventiveness, puppetry, mask, dance, song and lots of laughter.

Rhubarb Theatre’s Finding Chester will be at the Torch Theatre on Wednesday, May 31 at 11.30am. Tickets cost £12 for an adult, £10 for a child or £40 for a family ticket. Tickets can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.