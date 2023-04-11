Martin Pancott, 40, of no fixed abode, is accused of sexually touching another man without his consent on July 2, 2021.

Pancott was due to face a three-day trial starting today (April 11) at Swansea Crown Court, after he denied the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court in November.

However, on the day of trial, the defendant - previously of Coleraine in Northern Ireland - switched his plea, and now admitted the offence.

“The defendant understands that all options at this stage remain open to the court,” defence barrister John Hipkin said.

Mr Hipkin applied for Pancott’s sentencing to be adjourned for the completion of a pre-sentence report.

Thomas Scapens appeared for the prosecution.

Judge Paul Thomas said Pancott will be sentenced on Friday, May 5.