Mercury Theatre Wales will bring their Finding Home performance to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre at the start of May.

The piece explores stories of homelessness and was created by the company and written by artistic director Bethan Morgan.

The story follows a group of people who find themselves thrown together in a makeshift family facing the challenges and hardships of life without a home.

The stories are based on true experiences of people who have found themselves homeless for a variety of reasons, with some taking part in the development of the play.

Bethan said: “Inclusion, integration and empowerment all lead to gaining a sense of belonging, self-worth and achievement for people both with and without a permanent home. The piece will, we hope, develop a better understanding and awareness of the many people in the community around us and help tackle the general stereotypes that the public may hold about homeless people.”

Sitting on the Fourth Wall added: “Finding Home explores an enormous topic through intimate, personal stories, drawing its audience into the realities of homelessness through deft theatrical storytelling.”

The play comes with a content warning for themes of homelessness, abuse, substance abuse, combat PTSD, death, mental health and experiences of the family court system.

Finding Home will be at the Torch Theatre on Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3, with both performances starting at 7.30pm. There will be a pre-show performance from community participants at 7pm.

Tickets cost £14 for adults or £12 for concessions and are available from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.