Benefact Group is urging residents in Wales to nominate a good cause for their Movement for Good Awards.

Award winners will receive £1,000.

The Movement for Good Awards is in its fifth year supporting charities across the UK and so far has given 71 Wales-based charities valuable donations after more than 69,800 submissions from Welsh residents.

Funding is more vital for charities now than ever after the covid pandemic hit fundraising and recovery post-pandemic has been hampered by the current cost-of-living crisis. Residents in Wales can visit www.movementforgood.com to nominate a charity to receive £1,000.

Mark Hews, Benefact Group’s group chief executive, said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting many hundreds of charities through our Movement for Good Awards for the fifth year running. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference so we’re asking that people give a minute of their time to nominate a cause they care about to receive an award.

“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do, and all our available profits go to good causes.

“With financial strain continuing to impact many households the Movement for Good Awards represents a great way for people to continue to support causes close to their hearts, without worrying about an additional cost.

“Any charity can win, no matter how large or small and even with just one nomination. So find a minute, jump online and nominate – because that small amount of time is invaluable for charities.”

The charities will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated, the more chance it has of being selected.

There will be 150 winning charities who will be announced from June 1 and a further 150 will be announced in September.

There will also be more funds awarded throughout the year.

So far, the Movement for Good Awards have given out more than £4million to charities, with Benefact Group donating almost £200million to charitable causes since 2014.