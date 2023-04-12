Bradley Law, 40, of Primrose Drive, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on March 28.

He committed the offence on November 3 when he failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford Focus that was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £90 costs.

He was also found guilty of a second charge of the offence, this time relating to the same vehicle on November 17.

He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £660 fine, £528 surcharge and £90 costs.

John Farr, 69, of Login, Whitland, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 4.

He committed the offence on November 29 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Renault Kangoo which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.