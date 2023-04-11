A PEMBROKE pub has re-opened with a new look following a £125,000 renovation.
Y Cerrig Glas pub in Pembroke re-opened on April 3, giving customers their first opportunity to check out the changes.
The renovation saw an updated bar area, along with new lighting, seating, and wallpaper – as well as a new menu.
Maureen Colgan, who is well-known figure in the community for her work supporting the local church and charities, pulled the first pint in the new-look pub after being chosen as the pub’s community hero.
Tomasz Pilichowski, general manager of Y Cerrig Glas, said, “We are so excited to open the doors of Y Cerrig Glas and to show our guests the final result of our refresh.
“We have invested over £100,000 into breathing new life into Y Cerrig Glas.
“Our pub is the perfect location for a pit-stop on a visit to the nearby marina and Docks or a relaxed family meal and is much loved by its regulars.
“We can't wait to welcome everybody back.”
Situated on the marina of Pembroke Dock, Y Cerrig Glas has a large beer garden complete with a patio and a children’s play area.
As well as pub classics such as fish and chips, new additions to the menu include mac and cheese topped with popcorn chicken. There remains classic lagers on draught, as well as cask ales and a variety of cocktails and gin and tonics. The pub also offers a traditional Sunday Roast each week.
Marston’s have a range of traditional local and family-friendly pubs across more than 1,600 sites across England, Scotland and Wales.
You can find out more about the new-look pub by visiting, or online via ycerrigglaspubpembroke.co.uk
