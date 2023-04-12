An evening search near Manorbier was carried out by Tenby's all-weather lifeboat on Easter Monday after a report that a person was climbing rocks at Skrinkle after being cut off by the incoming tide.
The lifeboat launched at 8.40pm and made best speed to the area.
With nobody visible, the Y-boat was deployed to search the rocks, whilst the larger lifeboat searched the cliffs with powerful searchlights and thermal imaging and night vision binoculars.
Coastguard teams searched the cliff tops, coast path and bushes.
With the area thoroughly searched and nobody found or reported missing, all units were stood down.
The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 10pm.
