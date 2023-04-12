A Met Office weather warning for high winds is in place until this evening.

The warning reads: "West or northwest winds are expected to increase during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day.

"Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas, especially in parts of south and west Wales and Cornwall, could see gusts above 60-70 mph during Wednesday morning."

"Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds."

The latest storm has been named Storm Noa by French weather forecasters.

The Cleddau Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles this morning.

The bridge is open to cars.

Wind-sensitive loads such as motor cycles and vehicles with roof racks are advised not to cross.

The old Severn Bridge and parts of the M4 are also closed due to the weather conditions.

Ferry services from Pembrokeshire to Ireland have been cancelled today because of the adverse weather conditions.

A gale warning of up to Force 9 has been issued for the Irish Sea.

Storm Noa is in force over south and west Wales and the south of England. (Image: Met Office)

All Irish Ferries sailings from Pembroke to Rosslare today have been cancelled, with the next sailing 8.45am from Rosslare to Pembroke.

Stena Line has cancelled its 1pm sailing from Fishguard to Rosslare. The next available sailing on the line is at 11.45pm today.

Two rides at Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo have been closed on account of today’s high winds.

The attraction said that the Paratropper and Pembrokeshire Big Wheel rides will not be operating today.

All other rides and attractions will continue to operate as normal – but we the weather will be monitored throughout the day.