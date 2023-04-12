Meurig Raymond CBE DL, of Trenewydd Fawr, Croesgoch, was sworn in as the 50th High Sheriff of Dyfed at St Davids Cathedral.

Mr Raymond is well-known across Pembrokeshire and further afield as a former NFU National President, a position he held for four years. He is also the chairman of the Farmers Club in London. He grows 400 acres of potatoes at Trenewydd Fawr.

Mr Raymond previously held the position of deputy Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed.

Meurig Raymond will be the 50th High Sheriff of Dyfed. (Image: Raymond family)

The service to swear in Mr Raymond as the High Sheriff of Dyfed was officiated by the Vey Reverend Dr Sarah Rowland Jones LVO OBE, dean of St Davids.

Sara Edwards, Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed was present, as were a number of civic dignitaries and guests.

The High Sheriff pledged his oath of allegiance to the monarch and to the shrievalty and is aiming to support the judiciary, emergency services and to reach out in support of good causes and charitable work across the region.