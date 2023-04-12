In February, it was announced that the scheme – which was due to end in March this year – would be extended to the end of June, but the Welsh Government, Transport for Wales, WLGA, Association of Transport Co-ordinating Officers, Confederation of Passenger Transport and Coach and Bus Association Cymru released a joint statement confirming that the scheme will be extended until the end of the academic year.

This means that the scheme will run until July 24, 2023, allowing school transport to continue as normal and stability to the industry as work continues on a transition away from the emergency style funding into bus networks that suit the new travel patterns seen following the pandemic.

Lee Waters MS, deputy minister for climate change, said in a statement: Since the pandemic, the Welsh Government has spent £150m through BES to keep vital bus services running.”

He continued: “I have asked TfW, local authorities and the Community Transport Association to establish regional network planning teams to understand the impact of the ending of BES and to resolve the network issues that are likely to arise from the change in funding regime. This will help optimise the network and maintain as much reach and access as possible.

The Welsh Government said it will work with local authorities and bus operators to maximise the funding available for the remainder of the financial year and regional planning teams will be established to understand the impact of ending the scheme and to resolve issues likely to come from the change.