The defendants come from Pembrokeshire, Aberdare, and near Birmingham.

These cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 4.

JACK MCMANAMON, 25, of St Davids Close in Hubberston, Milford Haven, was hit with a £300 fine after being caught driving while high on cannabis.

McManamon was stopped on Pembroke Road in Haverfordwest on November 20, and, when tested, recorded 7 microgrammes of delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol – or cannabis – per litre (µg/L) of blood. The legal limit is 2µg/L.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £300 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

He must also pay £85 in costs, a £120 surcharge, and was disqualified for 12 months.

OSHANE HIGGINS, 32, of Warren Street in Tenby, has been banned from the roads for three years.

Higgins was caught driving under the influence of cannabis on December 14 on the A477 at Honeyborough, Neyland.

Higgins was found to have 3.5 microgrammes of delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood.

After admitting the offence, Higgins was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £92 surcharge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

Higgins was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

KEIRAN BLAIR, 21, of Castle High in Haverfordwest, must pay a total of £330 after driving under the influence of cannabis.

He was found to have 7µg/L of delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood after being stopped on Highlands Avenue on January 12.

Blair pleaded guilty, and was ordered to pay a £175 fine at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

He must also pay £85 in costs and a £70 surcharge, and has been banned from driving for a year.

ROWAN MILLER, 26, of College Street in Abernant, Aberdare, was driving a van in Haverfordwest while high on cannabis.

Miller was driving a Volkswagen Transporter on Portfield in Haverfordwest on Christmas Eve, 2022.

When stopped and tested, Miller recorded 8µg/L of delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood – four times the legal limit.

After admitting the charge, he was fined £377 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

Miller was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £151 surcharge. He was handed a three-year driving ban.

MOHAMOD ISLAM, 36, of West Street in Rowley Regis, near Birmingham, admitting driving six times over the limit for cannabis in Pembroke Dock.

Islam was stopped on London Road on January 17, and was found to have 12µg/L of delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He must pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs, and a £48 surcharge after pleading guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4..

Islam was banned from driving for 12 months.