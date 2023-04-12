The Friends of a Pembrokeshire school who set up a charity shop have put big smiles on the faces of pupils by raising nearly £26,000 for some very special equipment.
Portfield School, which welcomes its students from all over the county, is gaining great benefit from the equipment which is already in use.
It includes two Motomed Trainers and the Grid Pad 15 communication aid.
The Motomeds are specialist movement therapy devices which enable children to move their arms and legs, regardless of their physical limitations.
The communication aid features Eyegaze technology which enables students to communicate and live more independent lives using only their eyes.
A cheque for the grand total of £25, 987.80 was recently presented to the school.
The Friends of Portfield School’s charity shop is named Trysorau, which means Treasures.
It is located next to Wilkinsons in Haverfordwest’s town centre and all well as raising money for equipment for Portfield School, it also offers valuable work experience to the school’s older pupils who work alongside staff and volunteers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here