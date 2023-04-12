Portfield School, which welcomes its students from all over the county, is gaining great benefit from the equipment which is already in use.

It includes two Motomed Trainers and the Grid Pad 15 communication aid.

The Motomeds are specialist movement therapy devices which enable children to move their arms and legs, regardless of their physical limitations.

The communication aid features Eyegaze technology which enables students to communicate and live more independent lives using only their eyes.

A cheque for the grand total of £25, 987.80 was recently presented to the school.

The Friends of Portfield School’s charity shop is named Trysorau, which means Treasures.

It is located next to Wilkinsons in Haverfordwest’s town centre and all well as raising money for equipment for Portfield School, it also offers valuable work experience to the school’s older pupils who work alongside staff and volunteers.