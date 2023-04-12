Ashmole & Co is the largest accountancy firm in Wales and has launched its new accountancy apprenticeship scheme. The majority of the partners in the firm did their training with the company and anyone interested is urged to apply.

The firm – which has offices in various towns including Ammanford, Cardigan, Haverfordwest, Llandeilo, Llandovery, Newcastle Emlyn, Pontarddulais and Tenby - will accept apprenticeship applications for those studying for GCSEs, A Levels or a degree and anyone who is looking for a new career path in accountancy.

Laura Craddock, partner with Ashmole & Co, said: “I started with Ashmole & Co after I qualified from Cardiff University and I gained my ACCA qualifications through the firm and then worked hard to become a Partner. The Partners strongly believe it is important as a profession that we help to train the next generation of accountants. Our Apprenticeship Scheme will give you the practical skills and qualifications to eventually become a fully qualified accountant. You will also be given the opportunity to experience a wide variety of client work and specialisms.”

Successful apprentices joining from school will start on the AAT path to qualifications and those joining as college or university graduates will start on the ACCA qualification route.

Trainees will help to ensure all clients are provided with excellent service, meeting deadlines and supporting day to day queries that clients may have. They will also be part of the team processing clients accounts, tax returns, VAT returns and company secretary duties and ensure the smooth running of clients accounting systems with support from colleagues.

To find out more, visit www.ashmole.co.uk/english/about-us/ashmole-apprenticeships/ and email your CV to apply to ashmolehr@ashmole.co.uk