The offences took place in the areas around Milford Haven, Fishgaurd, and Trefin.

The three defendants had their cases heard at Pembrokeshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 4.

LEE PEARCE, 45, of Sunderland Avenue in Pembroke Dock, has been banned from driving for three years.

Pearce was stopped on the A477 at Honeyborough on December 16.

When tested, he was found to have 65 microgrammes of cocaine per litre (µg/L) of blood. The legal limit is 10µg/L.

After pleading guilty, Pearce was fined £311 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

He must also pay a £124 surcharge and £85 in costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

JENNY CLARK, 27, of Maes y Dderwen in Dinas Cross, was behind the wheel when 16 times over the limit.

Clark was caught driving high on cocaine on January 6 on Jacksons Way in Goodwick.

She recorded 800 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood. The legal limit is 50µg/L.

Clark admitted the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

She must pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge. She was banned from driving for a year.

MARCUS BROWN LEES, 25, of Penparc in Trefin, admitted driving while under the influence of cocaine.

Lees was driving on Penparc on November 22, as was found to have 13µg/L of cocaine in his blood.

He was fined £200 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

Lees must pay £85 in costs and an £80 surcharge, and was handed a 12-month driving ban.