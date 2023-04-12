The New2Golf free taster session on Monday April 3 saw 35 youngsters aged from four to 14 go along to swing a club, have a go at chipping, pitching and iron shots, and generally have a whale of a time.

With a guiding hand from the Academy’s coach Matthew Rees, a long line of enthusiastic youngsters - who ranged in height from three feet to almost double that - hit balls while their family members and Academy volunteers encouraged them.

There were clearly some talented starters, and some future golfing stars (Image: Trefloyne Golf Academy)

The point of the session was to give the youngsters and their parents the chance to find out whether they want to give golf a real try, taking advantage of Wales Golf’s New2Golf initiative.

The Academy provides all the equipment, and a safe environment on the Trefloyne driving range out on the grass whenever possible, or undercover on mats if it rains.

New2Golf subsidises six weeks of coaching from respected local coach Matthew, and participants get everything for just £25 - clubs, balls and six weeks’ tuition on Trefloyne driving range on Monday evenings, April 17 and 24, May 15 and 22 and June 5 and 12.

Thanks to Kim and Joan Beynon, everyone who signs up will receive six months’ free Junior Academy membership of Trefloyne Golf Course, so they can play in the mini-competitions that are coming up.

Through the Academy, there is more specialised coaching available after New2Golf, and the young golfers will be developing their skill, knowledge and confidence on the range and on the putting green and chipping area, with more competitions coming up on some weekends.

Although the New2Golf sessions are pretty well booked, there may still be a few spaces left - for more information contact Matthew on 07814 448921 or MTRgolfperformance@icloud.com