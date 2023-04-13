The four defendants faced charges of possession of cannabis, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, and breaching a family court order.

The cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on April 4.

LYDIA MILLER, 39, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, has been ordered to pay almost £500 after she was caught with cannabis.

Miller was found to have 24.9 grams of herbal cannabis in Haverfordwest on February 27.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £280 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

Miller must also pay a £112 surcharge and £85 in costs.

A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the cannabis, as well as for the nitrazepam, pregabalin and diazepam Miller was also found with. The charge for possessing these Class C drugs was withdrawn.

TRACEY KERRISON, 42, of Scotchwell View in Prendergast, Haverfordwest, refused to be breathalysed after officers suspected of her of committing a driving offence.

Kerrison was suspected of committing an offence in Haverfordwest on March 25.

She failed to provide officers with a specimen for analysis, and admitted the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

Kerrison was fined £200, and had to pay £85 in costs and an £80 surcharge.

She was also disqualified from driving for 16 months, but this will be reduced by 16 weeks upon the completion of an accredited course before February 13 next year.

MARTYN DOWIE, 58, of Gilgal Terrace in Pennar, Pembroke Dock, must pay £754 after refusing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Dowie was asked to provide a breath specimen for analysis after being suspected of committing a driving offence on March 4 in Cardigan.

Dowie pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

He must pay a £478 fine, £85 in costs and a £191 surcharge. Dowie was also banned from driving for two years – although this will be reduced by 24 weeks if he completes an accredited course before August 17, 2024.

WILLIAM CARL LEWIS, 37, of Cysgod Y Dderwen in Newport, Pembrokeshire, admitted breaching a family court order.

Lewis breached the order – which had been made at Cardiff Family Court on September 10, 2021 – in Cardiff on October 7, 2021.

He admitted the breach at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 4. He was fined £80, and must pay £85 in costs and a £34 surcharge.