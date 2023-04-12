The new hospital is part of Hywel Dda University Health Board’s plans to improve health and care across the three counties, bringing as much care as possible closer to people’s homes.

There are plans for a network of integrated health and care centres designed with the local communities across the three counties.

The hospital forms part of the strategy to provide more care in community settings, with the plan to have a sustainable hospital model fit for future generations and to improve and increase specialist care services that can be provided, tackling long-standing challenges such as ageing buildings, problems in maintaining medical rotas over a number of hospitals and staff recruitment. It is part of a £1.3 billion investment into health and care in west Wales if the plans are approved by the Welsh Government.

There are three sites that could potentially become home to the new hospital. Two are near Whitland and one near St Clears and a consultation has been running since February 23 for staff and community members to have their say on the locations.

The consultation is due to end on May 19 but there are new in-person and online consultation dates.

The dates are:

Friday, April 28: Phoenix Community Centre, Wern Road, Goodwick, between 2pm and 7pm.

Thursday, May 4: Pill Social Centre, Cellar Hill, Milford Haven, between 2pm and 7pm.

Tuesday, May 9: The Castle Hotel, Kings Road, Llandovery, between 2pm and 7pm.

Thursday, Mat 11: Victoria Hall, Bryn Road, Lampeter, between 2pm and 7pm.

Tuesday, May 16: Online consultation at 6.30pm, please register at https://hduhb.nhs.wales/new-hospital-site

Lee Davies, executive director of strategy and planning at the health board, said: “We have been engaging with individuals and groups through our consultation events both in-person and online. We are grateful to everyone who has come along to share their views and ask questions.

“As part of the consultation, you have also told us that you would like additional consultation events to help those unable to attend, or where the location of events made it difficult to access for some. As a result, we are adding four extra in-person consultation events and an additional online event.”