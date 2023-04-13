Ashmole & Co – which has offices in Ammanford, Haverfordwest, Cardigan, Pontarddulais and Tenby – celebrated their 125th anniversary with a number of events that also raised £16,171.05 for Wales Air Ambulance.

Around 100 members of staff and firm partners across the company’s 13 offices took on a walk up Pen y Fan in October as the main fundraising event – battling through wind and rain to reach the highest peak in south Wales.

There were also a number of other events including dress down Fridays, taking part in half marathons and cake bakes.

Mark Gould, Ashmole & Co’s longest serving partner, said: “We wanted to mark Ashmole & Co’s 125th anniversary year by fundraising for a worthwhile charity. Everyone we speak to knows someone who has been helped by the Welsh Air Ambulance Service. We are extremely grateful to our clients and friends who helped us raise this fantastic amount for this extremely worthy cause.”

Mark Stevens, Wales Air Ambulance’s head of fundraising, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Ashmole & Co for choosing to support us and for raising such a substantial amount for our charity.

“Wales Air Ambulance is funded by the people of Wales, and we rely entirely on public donations to operate our service. Without support like this, we simply wouldn’t exist.

“Ashmole & Co have shown that you can raise money through a variety of ways and get all staff involved. Thank you to everyone who contributed and supported us.”

Since Wales Air Ambulance was founded in 2001, there have been more than 45,000 missions completed by the crew who are on standby all day, every day, all year round.