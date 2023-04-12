The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child, admitted two charges of failing to ensure that the child attended school regularly.

The charges were dated between June 6 and July 15 last year, as well as between September 6 and December 12, 2022.

She was fined £80 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 6, and must pay £100 in costs and a £40 surcharge.