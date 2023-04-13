The Pembrokeshire-based organisation, which has been working for over 30 years to empower communities, has been able to back 14 schemes thanks to the Welsh Government-funded Perthyn project.

The types of activities which are supported include the creation of new social and co-operative enterprises where the Welsh language can be more actively used.

Tafarn y Vale, Felinfach, has received funding for a project development officer. (Image: Tafarn y Vale)

There is also support for the creation of community-led co-operative housing developments, and the continuation of applicable Community Land Trusts, which Planed has actively promoted for many years.

Cris Tomos, who leads the Perthyn project for Planed, said: “For us to be able to support 14 bespoke and innovative, community-led projects here in West Wales across the counties has been a positive and welcome process.

The Dryslwyn Community Shop is a flourishing project. (Image: Facebook)

“The funds we have been able to lever have further supported the larger community share offers to save local assets like the Crymych Arms, the Car Tref Un Chapel project, and Dryslwyn Stores.

A community share offer has been successfully launched to buy the Cross Inn at Hayscastle. (Image: Cross Inn)

“This is in addition to funds to support the further development of the Penparc Community Land Trust in Ceredigion, Clynfyw CIC, and the Cwm Arian Renewable Energy project.”

Iwan Thomas, chief executive for Planed said that working with the communities to lever in the £150,000 of funding had been ‘really worthwhile'.

He added: “Seeing the impact of this financial support for projects in West Wales including those at Trefin, Hayscastle, and Felinfach -alongside two others alone which saw their community share offers raise £250,000 in just one week - demonstrates the value placed by communities on the retention and development of their local assets.”

The Perthyn project has recently been confirmed for a further year’s funding by Welsh Government, with PLANED, Partneriaeth Dolan, and Cwmpas continuing to work together to focus on those key projects that support community ownership, development and innovation, with a focus on the use of the Welsh language.