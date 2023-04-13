Juliet Omohwa, 57, of Picton Place, Haverfordwest, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 4.

She was caught on October 23 driving a Vauxhall Corsa at Withybush Hospital when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

She also admitted an offence of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence as she was the holder of a provisional licence but was driving without a supervising driver and without displaying L plates.

She was fined £960, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £384 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jake Busby, 24, of Belle Vue, Neyland, admitted driving without insurance at Cardiff Magistrates Court on March 3 and was sentenced by the court on March 31.

He was caught on November 10 driving a Kia Sorrento on Brynmair Road, Cwmann, Aberdare, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £242 fine, £96 surcharge and £90 costs.

Christopher Daines, 51, of Haven Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 5.

He was caught on October 17 driving a Citroen Saxo on the A40 Haverfordwest when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

David Gareth Birch, 37, of High Street, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 6.

He was caught on September 8 driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A4076 Milford Haven when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after being found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence after being caught driving after having his licence revoked until passing a test.