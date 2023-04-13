Austin McDiarmid James, 52, of Narberth Road, Tenby, admitted using a mobile phone whilst driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 24.

He admitted that on September 10 he was driving a Peugeot Partner 600 at the entrance to Salterns car park, Marsh Road, Tenby whilst using a mobile phone.

He was fined £219 and ordered to pay £87 surcharge and £90 costs. He was given six points on his licence.

Kevin Conant, 59, of Cambrian Place, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to comply with a vehicular light signal by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 5.

He was caught on October 19 failing to stop at the red light on the pelican crossing on Dew Street-Milford Road, Haverfordwest.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Dewi Jones, 53, of Trafalgar Road, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of aiding or abetting a person to use a vehicle by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 5.

He was found to have aided and abetted another person – Michelle Talbot – to use a Seat Ibiza on August 30 on Steynton Road, Milford Haven, when he was disqualified from driving and allowed the person who held a provisional licence to use the vehicle without L plates or a qualified supervising driver.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Scott Howard, 34, of Gerald Road, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of having a dodgy tyre at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 6.

He was charged with using a vehicle when the ply or cord was exposed on the tyre after he was caught on October 28 driving a Ford Focus on Freystrop, Milford Haven, when the pneumatic tyre fitted to the front offside wheel had the ply or cord exposed.

He was fined £440, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.