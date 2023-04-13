OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have provided some stunning pictures from across the county.

They capture the beauty of Pembrokeshire's coastline, natural scenic views and historical buildings and landmarks.

Here are some of our recent favourite pictures.

Western Telegraph: Reflections at Llangwm.Reflections at Llangwm. (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Abercastle.Abercastle. (Image: Clair James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Neyland Marina.Neyland Marina. (Image: Grant Taff Lewis (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Nevern Church.Nevern Church. (Image: Ian West (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Tenby Lifeboat Station.Tenby Lifeboat Station. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Newgale Beach. Newgale Beach. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Jellyfish.Jellyfish. (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.