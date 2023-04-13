Courtney Keight and Lisa Neumann have been named in the Wales Women’s side that will host England’s Red Roses in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations on Saturday, April 15.

The game is a sell-out, with more than 8,000 set to descend on the capital for the game which sees the two unbeaten sides face off against each other.

Tenby’s Courtney and St Davids’ Lisa have been named as fullback and wing respectively in the side to face England.

Carys Phillips, the Llandovery College educated daughter of St Davids’ Rowland Phillips will be among the replacements.

There could be a debut appearance for Bryonie King who is named on the bench.

Coach Ioan Cunningham said: “England are coming to town and there is no bigger test. The Red Roses set the benchmark for all of us in the TikTok Six Nations and around the world, and that’s why we are relishing the task ahead of us.

“We are excited by the challenge and the Welsh rugby public have shown they are too with a historic sell-out crowd at the Arms Park, our spiritual home in the Welsh capital city.

“England have been professional longer than most of the teams in the tournament and the challenge for us all is to show that we are now ready to meet that challenge.

“All of this Wales team play in the Allianz Premier 15s, a league regarded as the best in the world, and they have all shown they can thrive and be key players for their respective sides.

“Our performances against Ireland and Scotland have shown we can score tries, deal with adversity and show the togetherness and resilience of this Wales squad.

“The fallow week has allowed us to take stock, review and focus on what is ahead of us. We knew we would be without Carys, due to her RAF commitments and we wish her all the best, but Lowri has been pushing for the jersey since the tournament started.

“We are now beginning to see the benefit of the competition for places that has really started to show in the squad as this TikTok Six Nations campaign has progressed.

“All of the players, coaches and staff are excited to see what we can achieve and to see where we are after this game against England.”

Wales side: Courtney Keight, Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones (captain), Hannah Bluck, Lowri Norkett, Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan, Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Bethan Lewis, Alex Callender, Sioned Harries.

Replacements: Carys Phillips, Cara Hope, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Kate Williams, Bryonie King, Ffion Lewis, Robyn Wilkins.

Wales Women will face England Women in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations on Saturday, April 15 at Cardiff Arms Park, 2.15pm kick off.