Pembrokeshire Community Hub’s latest spring talk will be held on Friday, April 14, at the community turbine field on the Llanfyrnach to Llanwinio road (SA35 0DF).

The talk will be a chance to learn more about the Cwm Arian 900kw community wind turbine and the potential for future local energy projects.

The Cwm Arian turbine was developed by community cooperative Cwm Arian Renewable Energy and has been generating energy since late 2019 and there will be a chance to walk around the turbine base and see how the system links into the national grid.

Despite setbacks with the planning and financial aspects of the turbine, the group persevered and were able to get planning following the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act coming into force in Wales in April 2016. Their success has led to other community groups wanting to develop local energy projects.

Attendees at the talk are asked to bring folding chairs and to wrap up well. There will be free tea, coffee and cake available and entry is free.