Warner Bros’ new streaming service Max will be hosting the series which will be a ‘faithful adaptation’ to the seven-book series written by JK Rowling.

The commissioning of the series now poses the question: Could Pembrokeshire feature as a filming location?

Back in May 2009, the county’s Freshwater West beach was used as a filming location with stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Warwick Davis and Evanna Lynch descending on the beach for scenes from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

The scenes involved Dobby the house elf’s death and burial on the beach, where fans have created a memorial made of pebbles and socks, and scenes around Shell Cottage, the home of Bill and Fleur Weasley following their marriage earlier in the movie.

The burial of Dobby was filmed on Freshwater West.

The cottage was built out of wood and demolished following filming, but it has been agreed to keep the Dobby memorial as long as it does not affect the surrounding nature.

Warner has said that the series will be a faithful adaptation of the books, which means that there will be scenes relating to those filmed in Pembrokeshire but as of yet, there has been no further detail revealed on filming.

One thing that is confirmed, however, is that despite being true to the original book series, there will be an all-new cast, so the aforementioned stars will not be taking up roles.

The news of the series was unveiled during a HBO event announcing the streaming service on Wednesday, April 12.

Fans created a memorial to Dobby on the beach.

The memorial to Dobby.

Part of Shell Cottage which was erected on Freshwater West in 2009 for the filming.

Max said the series will provide “the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for”.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” the streamer said.

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

JK Rowling said: “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

Casey Bloys, chairman and chief executive of HBO and Max content, said: “In partnership with Warner Bros Television and JK Rowling, this new Max original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson on Freshwater West for filming of Harry Potter.

Shell Cottage.

The scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 where Harry buried Dobby on Freshwater West.