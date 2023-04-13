Natalie Morris, 39, of Bush Row in Haverfordwest, was convicted of failing to provide adequate nutrition and failing to provide adequate protection against adverse weather conditions for her 12-year-old horse Ben.

The offences dated between December 16, 2021, and February 16, 2022, in a field on Clay Lane at Merlins Bridge.

A veterinary surgeon told the court that they examined the bay gelding on February 22, and the horse was “quiet, alert and responsive”.

“The gelding had a body score of one out of five” they said, adding: “he had significant rain scald along his back and pitting edema in both hindlimbs.”

Ben was found in Haverfordwest with rain scalds on his back. (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

Rain scald is caused by consistent exposure to wet and muddy conditions and is a bacterial infection that results in the formation of matted scabs on the horse’s skin.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben spoke with Morris after they were alerted to Ben’s poor condition.

She denied being Ben’s owner, claiming that she had just been looking after Ben.

Inspector Hogben visited Ben on February 19, and said he could “clearly see the horse’s ribs, hips and spine despite the horse having its winter coat”.

Ben was found by inspectors to be malnourished. (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

Morris told him that she had taken delivery of Ben in the second week of December 2021 and she was only supposed to have the horse for a month.

She handed the horse passport for Ben to Inspector Hogben and Ben was taken into RSPCA care for treatment.

Inspector Hogben had spoken with a woman who said she used to own Ben, and said she gave ownership of him to Morris in July 2021.

She denied the charges on January 4, but did not attend the trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 30. The trial went ahead, and the offences were proved in her absence.

Morris said, in mitigation, that she was unaware of the trial, and that is why she did not attend.

Ben has now fully recovered and has been rehomed. (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

She stated she could prove that she was not the owner, however the solicitor acting on behalf of the RSPCA informed the court that it was not ownership in dispute - but who was responsible for the horse during the relevant dates.

At the sentencing hearing on April 6, Morris was made the subject of a one-year community order, and must complete 150 hours of unpaid work. She must also pay £1,200 in costs.

She was banned from owning, keeping, transporting, arranging transportation for, participating in keeping, dealing in, and controlling or influencing the way in which they are kept, for all animals for five years under Section 34 Animal Welfare Act 2006.

A community order and 150-hour unpaid work order was made, running concurrently, for the second charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Following the case, Inspector Hogben, said: “I would like to thank the concerned members of the public who called us about this horse.”

Ben is now back to full health and has been rehomed.