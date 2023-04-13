The application to build 15 mixed house-type homes, and associated works including a new access, at land adjoining Green Meadow, Pilot Street, St Dogmaels was recently submitted to Pembrokeshire county Council by Enzo’s Estates Ltd.

The applicant says the principle of the residential development on the site has previously been established through a previous approved outline permission in 2006, and a later reserved matters consent in 2010.

A change.org petition against the proposed development by community group Llandudoch Yfory (St Dogmaels Tomorrow) has collected nearly 1,200 signatures.

“The community of St Dogmaels is currently facing a substantial threat from a potential housing development on the field alongside Green Meadow on Pilot Street,” says Llandudoch Yfory.

It says the application shows “no intention of providing affordable homes”.

It adds: “Llandudoch Yfory (St Dogmaels Tomorrow) believes that this application is unacceptable and does not reflect the needs of the locality. Green Meadow is a precious green area which should be kept and sympathetically developed for the benefit of the village community.”

The petition also claims that the proposed new dwellings are “of a size and price that does not answer our community’s needs”.

The site plans submitted for the St Dogmaels housing scheme. Picture: Geraint John Planning

It raises concerns that new properties could become second homes or holiday lets, and could have “a detrimental impact on the Welsh language and culture”.

The applicant states that a drop-in session public meeting took place at St Dogmaels Memorial Hall in February 2022, attended by some 25 residents, where concerns were raised.

The application, in support of the development, says the site within the settlement area, can be considered a ‘windfall’ site, which would “make an important contribution to meeting the housing supply”.

It also lists a string of points it considers suitable for approval, including being “within an inherently sustainable location within a ‘service village’,” being of the appropriate density having regard to the physical site constraints and surrounding development; and providing “for a high quality, sensitive and sustainable design, which enhances and protects the character and qualities of the adjoining conservation area and surrounding historical landscape”.

It concludes: “Having regard to the above key considerations, it is considered that the proposed development is fundamentally sound in principle and represents an appropriate scheme, which makes effective use of a sustainably located site that previously had outline consent – which falls within the development limits of St Dogmaels.

“This, coupled with the lack of any technical constraint, and the provision of much-needed housing on a deliverable site, provides considerable support for the scheme’s proposal.”

The meeting of St Dogmaels Community Council takes place at 7pm tonight, April 13.

At the beginning of each meeting of the full council, 15 minutes are allowed for any member of the public to speak on any matters of interest or concern to the community.

All council meetings are currently held via Zoom.

The application itself will be considered by Pembrokeshire County Council planners at a later date.