HaverHub is hosting Makers Bizarre Market on Friday, April 14 between 3pm and 10pm.

Molly Lewis, HaverHub venue manager, said: “In collaboration with Makers Bizarre Fair, HaverHub is delighted to bring an afternoon and evening of entertainment for all the family.

“Friday, April 14 will be the launch of what we hope to be monthly Friday evenings of feel-good fun and entertainment.”

The event will be free entry and will include a Makers Bizarre Market with a range of locally made items covering art to jewellery and everything in between.

There will also be live music from local artists and a choice of food from Mexican and Venezuelan dishes to pizzas and bagels. There will also be children’s crafts, bouncy castles and face painters.

The bar and depot will also be open.

The collaboration between Makers and HaverHub began when two small local business owners were tired at the lack of opportunities for smaller businesses to showcase their work so they decided to start their own markets which led to Makers Bizarre’s birth and conversations with HaverHub led to tomorrow’s first event.

Jenny Miles, of Makers’ Bizarre, said: “The HaverHub on Quay Street is an amazing, local, multi-purpose community space with fantastic potential to be used by all for a variety of activities.”

HaverHub’s Gitti Coats, added: “The hope is that this will become a series of inclusive events for local talent and trading that families and friends can come and enjoy together, in a safe and fun community environment.”

There are future dates planned for the alternative market on May 26, June 30, July 28, August 25 and December 15.