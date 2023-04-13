Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board – is calling on supporters to fundraise in celebration of its 75th birthday.

Tara Nickerson, fundraising manager at Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “However people fundraise, and however much they raise, it will make a big difference to the experiences of NHS patients, service users and staff.

“The charity raises funds for a number of services and activities: these might be additional patient comforts, up-to-date medical equipment, staff development and wellbeing initiatives, or more welcoming surroundings for patients.

“We want this year’s 75th birthday to inspire people to show their love for the NHS, and to have a lot of fun in the process!”

Fundraisers are being invited to raise money in ways to connect with the 75th birthday using a #NHS75 theme.

Some suggestions include:

Walking, running, swimming or cycling 75 miles in 2023 and asking family and friends to sponsor them.

Holding a tea party and charging 75p for a cuppa and cake.

Organising a 75p-an-item jumble sale.

Holding a raffle at 75p per ticket.

Holding a vintage day celebrating 1948.

Doing a sponsored silence that lasts 7.5 hours.

Holding a school ‘dress up as a nurse or doctor’ or own clothes day with a 75p donation.

“If you would like to fundraise for your NHS charity this special year, please do get in touch. We would love to hear from you, and our fundraising team is on hand to offer help, support and inspiration,” said Tara.

Hywel Dda Health Charities raises funds to provide additional activities and services that are beyond what the NHS can normally provide. More information about the #NHS75 campaign can be found at https://hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales/campaigns/nhs75-challenge/