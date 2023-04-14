Funds raised by the communities for Hywel Dda Health Charity – the official charity for Hywel Dda University Health Board – has allowed the charity to buy two new training mannequins for staff in the childbirth and midwifery team across the three counties.

The baby and birthing simulator mannequins cost more than £5,000 and are taken around hospitals in the health board for training days.

Nicola Rees, practice development midwife, said: “Doctors, anaesthetists, midwives, neo-natal nurses, theatre practitioners and health care support workers attend regular training, including a day of PROMPT (practice obstetric multi-professional training). This scenario-based training needs specific props.

“These new anatomically correct models are so beneficial for training because they replicate real-life situations. This helps to give the best outcomes for mums and babies.”

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk