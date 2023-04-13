The defendants appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on April 5.

Neither defendant was jailed for their attacks.

JUSTIN RAINES, 40, of no fixed abode, has avoided a prison sentence after assaulting a woman.

Raines attacked the woman on December 30 in Haverfordwest.

He pleaded guilty, and was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 5.

Raines was handed a 16-week sentence, suspended for two years, and must pay £85 in costs.

The offence was committed while Raines was the subject of a community order for a similar domestic violence offence. He was also intoxicated at the time, the court heard.

He must complete 200 hours of unpaid work, 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement, and 33 days of the Building Better Relationships programme.

OWEN MADDOCK, 22, of College Park in Neyland, admitted multiple offences against a woman.

Maddock assaulted a woman in Pembroke on August 14 last year, as well as damaging her phone, a mirror, and a mattress.

He pleaded guilty to assault by beating and destroying/damaging property, as well as obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 5, Maddock was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

He must pay a total of £125 compensation to the victim of his assault and criminal damage.

Maddock was made the subject of a two-year community order, and must complete 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement and 33 days of the Building Better Relationships programme.

There was no separate penalty for a charge of using threatening/abusive words or behaviour which is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress – which Maddock admitted relating to August 14.