This comes as The Port of Milford Haven has pledged to support the award for a further two years.

The port has been a silver associate supporter of the award since 2021 but has now upgraded its sponsorship to a gold associate supporter.

This will allow more young people in Pembrokeshire to take part in the programme. Four schools in the county – Milford Haven School, Ysgol Harri Tudur in Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest High and Fishguard’s Ysgol Bro Gwaun – will be supported in taking part in the programme, with the schools having a combined 1,600 pupils in years eight and nine who can get involved in the programme.

The pupils will be able to take part in volunteering, physical and skills activities and expeditions.

The funding will also help with developing specialist groups to reach marginalised individuals such as those from refugee or traveller communities.

Tom Sawyer, chief executive of the Port of Milford Haven, said: “I hold the DofE programme in high regard and I’m delighted that we’ve become Gold Associates enabling pupils from Pembrokeshire to get involved in this life-affirming and enriching activity.

“Seeing DofE on an application really means something to us; it says I’ve sacrificed; I’ve striven, I’ve cared; I’ve contributed; I’ve served; I’ve led; I’ve supported. DofE speaks of more than qualifications, it speaks to the values and motivations of a person, and that’s why we value it so highly.”

Ian Gwilym at DofE Wales said “It’s fantastic that the Port is committing more valuable support to further develop the DofE in their operational area. This support also demonstrates that major companies like the Port really value and appreciate the importance of young people gaining new experiences from taking part in the DofE programme and gaining valuable skills for work and life”.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award is designed for young people aged between 14-24 to develop skills, experience and confidence to navigate adult life and provides opportunities to realise new talents and interests.”