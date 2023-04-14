A 55-YEAR-OLD woman appeared in court after being drunk and disorderly at a Pembrokeshire hospital.

Sian Davies, of Harrier Road in Haverfordwest, admitted the offence from Saturday, March 18 at Withybush Hospital.

She admitted a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Davies was fined £80 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 11. She must also pay £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge.