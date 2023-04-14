A 55-YEAR-OLD woman appeared in court after being drunk and disorderly at a Pembrokeshire hospital.
Sian Davies, of Harrier Road in Haverfordwest, admitted the offence from Saturday, March 18 at Withybush Hospital.
She admitted a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
Davies was fined £80 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 11. She must also pay £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here