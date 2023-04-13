The 25 year-old from Little Newcastle - son of horse racing trainer Peter Bowen - will be hoping to steer Noble Yeats to back-to-back victories in the Aintree spectacular.

Noble Yeats was still a novice when he lined up for the Grand National last year as a 50-1 shot, but saw off 15-2 favourite Any Second Now by just over two lengths to win.

The 2022 Grand National triumph, which gave amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen a fairytale farewell in his final ride, brought Irish trainer Emmet Mullins new-found fame.

And the eight-year-old racehorse is tipped to be a major contender in this weekend's showpiece at Aintree, having finished fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month under new rider Bowen.

At 8-1, his odds are much shorter than the 50-1 winning odds in 2022, having also won well at Aintree in December - but there is always the 15lb extra weight to consider.

Five horses have won back-to-back Grand Nationals - most recently Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019 - and pre-war Abd-El-Kader and Reynoldstown each had a change of jockey.

Reynoldstown's second Grand National win in 1936 had Welsh-born jockey Fulke Walwyn in the saddle - a positive omen for Welsh Horse Racing's 2022 Jockey of the Year.

Bowen has already competed in seven Grand Nationals and has completed four. He has had the experience of fifteen rides over the national fences and has picked up three wins.

"It's massively exciting, if that sort of ride doesn't get you excited, nothing will," he said.

"I know he's a lot higher in the handicap than last year, but he has showed massive improvement in his form this season, so there's no reason why he can't go there with a very good chance.

"Obviously he will need every yard of the four miles-plus, and two things he will do is stay and jump, and hopefully he will be there at the finish."

Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sean Bowen (right) on their way to winning the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase during Boylesports Becher Chase Day at Aintree last December. (Image: PA Wire)

After the 2022 Grand National win, Noble Yeats enjoyed a homecoming parade in trainer Mullins’ local village of Leighlinbridge, but there was certainly no basking in the glory.

“He seems to have come out of the Gold Cup well. He’s getting a bit wiser every time and seems to look after himself a bit," said trainer Mullins.

"He needs a bit more coaxing and Sean was under pressure and hard at it in the Gold Cup. When he got a bit of daylight, he flew home.

“He was last jumping the first fence in the Grand National last year and wasn’t in contention for the first two miles, which all worked out in his favour.

"There is no rule of thumb – it’s about getting the horse happy and confident with some space and getting the gaps.

“It will probably have to be taking the brave man’s route again to get that space, but he negotiated it last year and fingers crossed can do it again.

"I will tell Sean to keep going back and look at Sam’s ride last year!”.

A maximum field of 40 runners are declared for the Grand National, with last year's winner Noble Yeats, runner-up Any Second Now and third-placed Delta Workall set to line up. Corach Rambler is currently the favourite for this year's big race at Aintree.

Approximate odds: 6-1 Corach Rambler, 8-1 Delta Work, Noble Yeats, 12-1 Gaillard Du Mesnil, 14-1 Mr Incredible, Any Second Now, Le Milos, Longhouse Poet, 16-1 Capodanno, 20-1 Ain't That A Shame, Galvin, Our Power, Vanillier 25-1 Bar.