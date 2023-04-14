Pembrokeshire College’s creative media production students were tasked with creating a 30 second video for social media which raises awareness of the ‘fatal five’ causes of crashes.

They included imagery of the effects of not wearing seatbelts, speeding, distracted driving, mobile phone use and drink and drug driving.

The students impressed the road safety department at Pembrokeshire County Council with their skills in the council’s annual Road Safety Competition.

Devon Badham won the competition with his ‘The High? Or Your Life’ video on drug driving.

Charlie Jones and Zac Thomas were runners up with their videos on driver fatigue and speeding.

Sally Jones, Pembrokeshire County Council road safety officer, said: “The Creative Media students at Pembrokeshire College always deliver a high standard of work for our annual media competition and this year was no exception.

“They rose to the challenge to create a short film for social media to highlight the dangers of the Fatal Five; drink and/or drug driving, speeding, driving whilst using a mobile phone, careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.”

Course tutor Denys Bassett-Jones said: “I was delighted to see the learners work being recognised within the wider community.

“The creative media production course prides itself in offering students the chance to gain industry experience by participating in relevant brief projects and competitions whenever possible.

“The standard of work and creative thinking never ceases to amaze me each year.”

The finalists were given Amazon gift vouchers.