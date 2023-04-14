A CARDIGAN man was caught behind the wheel in Pembrokeshire while high on cocaine and cannabis.
Steven Moore, 44, of Ridgeway, was stopped in an Audi A6 Quattro on the A487 at Felindre Farchog on December 15.
He recorded having 3.7 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – or cannabis – per litre of blood (µg/L). The legal limit is 2µg/L.
Moore was also found to have 118µg/L of benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood, where the legal limit is 50µg/L.
He admitted both offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 11.
Moore was fined £120, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.
He was banned from driving for 20 months.
