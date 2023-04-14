Steven Moore, 44, of Ridgeway, was stopped in an Audi A6 Quattro on the A487 at Felindre Farchog on December 15.

He recorded having 3.7 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – or cannabis – per litre of blood (µg/L). The legal limit is 2µg/L.

Moore was also found to have 118µg/L of benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood, where the legal limit is 50µg/L.

He admitted both offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 11.

Moore was fined £120, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 20 months.