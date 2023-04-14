Changes to the regulations around using jet skis and as more people are expected to visit the coast, the Whale and Dolphin Conservation is reminding the public about the new rules and to act responsibly around wildlife.

There has been a new law implemented which will grant more powers to prosecute people for dangerous misuse of watercraft such as jet skis which can have deadly impacts on marine life.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation has been working to raise awareness of and reduce the threat to marine life such as dolphins, porpoises and whales and what not to do if you are lucky enough to come across them in the water, and importantly, what signs to look for if the animals are distressed.

The charity has seen a number of cases of incidents across the UK where marine life is disturbed, including a dolphin being disturbed in Cardigan Bay.

In Cornwall alone, disturbances have tripled since 2014, with 20 dolphins and their calves being harassed in Newquay and also sea birds being disturbed at a nature reserve near South Stack, Anglesey.

Disturbance counts as anything that could disrupt the natural behaviour of the animals, which can cause changes to their breathing, feeding and rest.

To ensure you minimise disturbance, you can do the following:

Watch from the shore – you can watch for as long as you like without causing any distress.

If dolphins or whales approach your vessel, maintain a slow speed and steady course. Let them control the encounter.

Be calm and quiet when close to the animals.

On a boat trip, ask if the operator is accredited with WiSe.

If you operate a marine vessel, attend a WiSe training course at www.wisescheme.org

Understand how to recognise, record and report disturbances, whether by a general member of the public or an accredited operator.

Raise awareness by talking about disturbances with family and friends.

Keep your distance, especially if calves are present.

Approach carefully from behind and to the side.

There should not be more than two boats within the 300-metre caution zone.

Don’t stay longer than 15 minutes if there is an interaction.

Consider staying away if there has already been a vessel nearby for a prolonged period of time.

Do not make sudden changes to speed and direction.

Do not approach from directly in front or behind.

Do not drive between or scatter groups, especially mothers and calves.

Do not chase or repeatedly approach wildlife.

Do not box them in – particularly avoid trapping individuals between your vessel and other vessels or the shore.

Do not swim with or try to touch or feed them.

What to do if you do see a disturbance:

Call 101 and tell the operator you are reporting a wildlife crime and make sure you ask for an incident number.

Tell them the time, date, location of the disturbance, the behaviour of the vessels and marine wildlife before, during and after the event, the species if known, the duration of the interaction, any identifying features of the people and vessel involved, like the boat name and clothes worn.

If possible, take photographic and video evidence.

Dr Carla Boreham, Whale and Dolphin Conservation director of campaigns and policy, said: “UK seas are a special place for dolphins and whales, being home to more than 20 species, more than anywhere else in northern Europe. A good encounter is one that is enjoyable for you and does not harm the whales or dolphins.

“Whilst the new law changes around jet ski use are welcomed, we are calling for disturbance of marine mammals to become a notifiable offence in England and Wales so that official Home Office records are kept of these offences, enabling better understanding over time of problem hotspots and where to direct police resources.”

Mark Harrison, detective sergeant in the National Wildlife Crime Unit, said: “As the holiday season gets underway, more people will be heading to our coastline to enjoy the beaches, the scenery and the wildlife.

“It is great to see people getting outside and connecting with nature, but it is important to remember that wildlife needs space. By intruding, getting too close and disturbing whales, dolphins and other marine wildlife, people could affect the health of these creatures, preventing them from eating, breeding and raising their young. I would rather prevent a crime than investigate one.”